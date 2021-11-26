Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,226 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tattooed Chef were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 387.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,757,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 33.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,761,000 after purchasing an additional 510,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 4,947.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,105,000 after purchasing an additional 781,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 140.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 435,255 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 732.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 405,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTCF stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.09. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.50.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

