Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $345,000 Holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 57.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 33,004 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,777,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $353,331,000 after acquiring an additional 477,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,212,397 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $231,189,000 after purchasing an additional 813,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,066,000 after purchasing an additional 69,898 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,648,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,031,000 after acquiring an additional 630,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,070,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,791,000 after acquiring an additional 436,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $210.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

