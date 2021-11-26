Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SQZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 423.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,215,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 983,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 141.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,868,000 after purchasing an additional 520,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 321.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 218,007 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 1,101.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 166,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 8,740.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 162,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

Shares of SQZ stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.42. SQZ Biotechnologies has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $35.17.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.24). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 432.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQZ Biotechnologies Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ).

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.