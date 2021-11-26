Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 2,870 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 20.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Trustmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Trustmark by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Trustmark during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the second quarter worth about $209,000. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $48,535.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $33.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.96. Trustmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Trustmark had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

