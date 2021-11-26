Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,240 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $43.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.42.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.35 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 42.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Southside Bancshares news, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $39,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 8,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $393,996.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,687 shares of company stock valued at $694,942. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

