CustomContractNetwork Tops 1-Day Volume of $42.00 (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 74.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. CustomContractNetwork has a total market cap of $131,853.17 and approximately $42.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded down 75.5% against the dollar. One CustomContractNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CustomContractNetwork alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $196.42 or 0.00359946 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005769 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000083 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Profile

CustomContractNetwork (CRYPTO:CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

CustomContractNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CustomContractNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CustomContractNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.