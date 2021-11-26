CyberMusic Trading 1.3% Lower This Week (CYMT)

CyberMusic (CURRENCY:CYMT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One CyberMusic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMusic has a total market cap of $95,197.95 and approximately $1,781.00 worth of CyberMusic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CyberMusic has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.03 or 0.00375881 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00014595 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001330 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $680.84 or 0.01254330 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

CyberMusic Profile

CyberMusic (CRYPTO:CYMT) is a coin. CyberMusic’s total supply is 15,500,000,000 coins. CyberMusic’s official website is cybermusic.io . The official message board for CyberMusic is medium.com/@cybermusicio . CyberMusic’s official Twitter account is @CyberMusicIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

