Daniel S. Loeb Sells 750,000 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.96, for a total transaction of $159,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Upstart stock opened at $207.60 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion and a PE ratio of 259.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.66.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 179.4% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 188.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,192 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,433,000. Kuvari Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,164,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.55.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.