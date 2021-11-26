Dash Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.93 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Dash coin can now be bought for approximately $184.67 or 0.00341356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $394.97 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dash has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00014927 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00011379 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005240 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00013799 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,447,616 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

