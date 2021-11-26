Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells $2,644,650.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.31, for a total transaction of $2,644,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David M. Obstler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $2,073,450.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, David M. Obstler sold 1,704 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $232,323.36.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $180.34 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The firm has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1,288.05 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Datadog by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 184,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,362,000 after purchasing an additional 69,768 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Datadog by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Datadog by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.55.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

