Datamine (DAM) Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 26th. Datamine has a market capitalization of $909,280.61 and approximately $51,202.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Datamine has traded up 98.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000515 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $213.13 or 0.00392078 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00015340 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000088 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001355 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $681.82 or 0.01254270 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

About Datamine

DAM is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,249,256 coins. The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

