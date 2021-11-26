Datarius Credit Tops 24-Hour Volume of $9,665.00 (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 26th. In the last week, Datarius Credit has traded 63.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Datarius Credit has a total market capitalization of $28,997.03 and $9,665.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datarius Credit alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00044630 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008875 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.34 or 0.00234292 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Datarius Credit

Datarius Credit (DTRC) is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 201,017,063 coins. The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io . Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Buying and Selling Datarius Credit

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datarius Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datarius Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datarius Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datarius Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.