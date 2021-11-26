DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 157,007 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 880.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 174,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,007 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $65,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Anthem by 34.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 388,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,410,000 after acquiring an additional 100,310 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 7.1% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 49,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 15.8% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 54.4% during the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 222,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,850,000 after purchasing an additional 78,319 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $464.47.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $424.79 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.04 and a 12-month high of $439.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $406.42 and its 200 day moving average is $391.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.