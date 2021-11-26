DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,312 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,017,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,763,000 after purchasing an additional 303,021 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,861 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,927,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,703,000 after purchasing an additional 391,467 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,663,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PPL by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL opened at $28.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.82. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is -97.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.