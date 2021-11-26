DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $7.06 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 87.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,081 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 94,999 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Intuit by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $735,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $680.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.01 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $192.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $590.11 and its 200 day moving average is $531.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.53, for a total transaction of $1,137,435.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,222.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,191 shares of company stock worth $49,736,475 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.35.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.