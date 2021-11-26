DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Paychex by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,631 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Paychex by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,902,000 after acquiring an additional 908,945 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,256,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,865,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,010,000 after buying an additional 579,004 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex stock opened at $124.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.34.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.34%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

