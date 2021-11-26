DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 670,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,400 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.28% of Switch worth $17,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in Switch by 23.7% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 463,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 88,841 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Switch by 30.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 164.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,060,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 658,801 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Switch by 12.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 17,540 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Switch during the second quarter worth $1,849,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Switch alerts:

Shares of Switch stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 158.94 and a beta of 0.69. Switch, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.58 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.53%.

In other Switch news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 132,287 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $3,468,565.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 119,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $3,094,010.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,639,055 shares of company stock worth $41,635,259 over the last ninety days. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SWCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Switch from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.82.

Switch Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.