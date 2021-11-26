Decentral Games Hits Market Capitalization of $195.57 Million (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for about $564.10 or 0.01036837 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Decentral Games has traded 25% higher against the dollar. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $195.57 million and approximately $15.99 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00065311 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00073750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00099029 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,059.74 or 0.07461991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,381.82 or 0.99956242 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 346,695 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

