Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $68.00 at Bank of America

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.20.

NYSE:DELL opened at $57.30 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $33.63 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.04.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $591,785.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $26,893,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,642 shares of company stock valued at $43,205,901 over the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

