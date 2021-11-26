Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) traded down 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.67. 138,256 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,378,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price target (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 85.50 and a beta of 2.00.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 89.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Denison Mines by 40.8% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 19,669,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,572 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Denison Mines by 12.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,874,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,735 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Denison Mines by 241.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,269,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966,751 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Denison Mines by 21.7% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 8,348,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,402 shares during the period. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines in the third quarter worth $11,885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

