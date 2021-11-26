DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $49.69

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.69 and last traded at $49.99, with a volume of 6218 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.26.
XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.57.
The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $100,154.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,831.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)
Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.
Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors
Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.