DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $49.69

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.69 and last traded at $49.99, with a volume of 6218 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.26.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.57.

The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $100,154.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,831.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

