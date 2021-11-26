Desjardins Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for George Weston Limited (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) – Analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of George Weston in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 24th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.84 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.62. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cfra set a C$135.00 price target on shares of George Weston in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$147.43.

Shares of WN stock opened at C$140.06 on Thursday. George Weston has a 12-month low of C$91.95 and a 12-month high of C$142.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$136.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$127.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.84.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 4,562 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.75, for a total value of C$623,853.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,230,750.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

