Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a positive rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.03.

GlobalFoundries stock opened at $68.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. GlobalFoundries has a 1-year low of $44.48 and a 1-year high of $69.57.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

