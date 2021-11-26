DFI.Money Price Reaches $3,814.77 on Top Exchanges (YFII)

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 25th. Over the last week, DFI.Money has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. DFI.Money has a market capitalization of $147.23 million and approximately $22.73 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFI.Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,814.77 or 0.06485223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DFI.Money alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00044826 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008884 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.81 or 0.00235985 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00089843 BTC.

DFI.Money Profile

DFI.Money is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii . The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/#

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

DFI.Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFI.Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DFI.Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFI.Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.