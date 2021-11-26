Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Holdings Lifted by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FANG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $998,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $286,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,105 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FANG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank cut Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.56.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $114.20 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $117.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

