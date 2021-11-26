Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) shares fell 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $102.57 and last traded at $102.98. 15,665 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,523,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FANG. TD Securities increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank cut Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.56.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 104.17%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $998,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $612,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,479,105. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $209,508,000 after buying an additional 1,279,031 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 97.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $125,090,000 after purchasing an additional 651,530 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 625,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after acquiring an additional 600,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,058,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $287,170,000 after acquiring an additional 565,326 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.