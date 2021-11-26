DigitalBits (XDB) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.40 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $630.38 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.95 or 0.00358684 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00015878 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012170 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005124 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00014519 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

