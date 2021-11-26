Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 42.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,743,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521,110 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $46,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $66,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.21. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,651. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.89.

