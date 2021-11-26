Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu Sells 4,300 Shares

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $474,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Keh Shew Lu sold 24,334 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $2,735,384.94.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Keh Shew Lu sold 600 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $66,006.00.

On Thursday, November 11th, Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $109,930.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Keh Shew Lu sold 50,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $5,172,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,600 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $801,692.00.

Diodes stock opened at $108.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.17. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.86 and a 12-month high of $113.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 29,915 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 548,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,657,000 after purchasing an additional 48,074 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 2,608.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Diodes by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research decreased their price target on shares of Diodes to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

