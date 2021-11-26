Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:FAZ)

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 3,746 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 82% compared to the average volume of 2,058 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAZ. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 37.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 24,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 1,083.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares alerts:

FAZ stock traded up $1.98 on Friday, hitting $20.30. 85,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,878. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $70.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.56.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.