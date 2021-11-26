DMarket Price Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One DMarket coin can currently be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DMarket has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. DMarket has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $513.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00045211 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00008770 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.31 or 0.00235573 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00090115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012381 BTC.

DMarket Coin Profile

DMT is a coin. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 coins. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DMarket is a marketplace based on blockchain and smart contracts to enable one-click sale, exchange or evaluation of every virtual item between all games on any platform. DMarket tokens will be the only platform currency supplying item prices for every trade, exchange, fee and smart contract. DMarket wants to create a whole new economic segment. Any kind of collaboration between gamers and games developers on DMarket platform will be regulated by market demand. Therefore, gamers have their own interest in the looting rare items, as well as game developers in creating and maintaining of unique, relevant, and tradable gaming content. Users (players as well as developers) will be able to leverage their own achievements and time spent, either for better gaming experience or for monetary purposes. DMarket API will be supported by any popular gaming engine (Unreal Engine, Cryengine, Unity 3D, etc.). DMarket API will be available for any games, whether old games (from the 1990s) or new ones. This is caused by the existence of a big community which is still playing old-fashioned games, and have been collecting enormous amount of digital items, which can be converted into real value. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

