Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Holdings Lifted by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Dollar General by 10,060.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,111 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 31.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,313 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 62.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,659,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,112,000 after acquiring an additional 640,039 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 26.9% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,509,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,058,000 after acquiring an additional 532,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG opened at $223.43 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. OTR Global lowered shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.14.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

