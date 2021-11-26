Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Raised to $144.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price objective increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $93.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.78% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.01 EPS.

DLTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

DLTR stock opened at $146.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $149.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,831,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,264,000 after acquiring an additional 76,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,507,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,007,000 after buying an additional 188,343 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 20.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,736,000 after buying an additional 1,288,363 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,803,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,969,000 after buying an additional 86,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 7.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,721,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,653,000 after buying an additional 384,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

