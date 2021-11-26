Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $510.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on DPZ. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $625.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

DPZ opened at $533.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $491.91 and a 200 day moving average of $484.60. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $549.51.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,585,728,000 after buying an additional 54,153 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $633,168,000 after buying an additional 99,482 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,112,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,867,000 after buying an additional 25,090 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $331,684,000 after buying an additional 17,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $314,906,000 after buying an additional 52,238 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

