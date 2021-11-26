Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Donegal Group Inc. is a regional property-casualty insurance holding company doing business in Mid-Atlantic and Southern states through its insurance subsidiaries: Atlantic States Insurance Company, Southern Heritage Insurance Company, Southern Insurance Company of Virginia, Delaware Atlantic Insurance Company, Pioneer Insurance Company, Ohio and Pioneer Insurance Company, New York. “

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Donegal Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of DGICA stock opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $447.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.06. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.93.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $204.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.60 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Donegal Group will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Donegal Group news, Director Jack Lee Hess purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $28,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 278.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 55,122 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 111.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 29,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Donegal Group (DGICA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.