Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Donegal Group Inc. is a regional property-casualty insurance holding company doing business in Mid-Atlantic and Southern states through its insurance subsidiaries: Atlantic States Insurance Company, Southern Heritage Insurance Company, Southern Insurance Company of Virginia, Delaware Atlantic Insurance Company, Pioneer Insurance Company, Ohio and Pioneer Insurance Company, New York. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Donegal Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $447.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93. Donegal Group has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $16.48.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $204.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.60 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Donegal Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

In other news, Director Jack Lee Hess purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $28,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 278.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 55,122 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 111.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 29,689 shares during the last quarter. 31.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

