DOS Network Hits One Day Volume of $146,296.00 (DOS)

DOS Network (CURRENCY:DOS) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. DOS Network has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and approximately $146,296.00 worth of DOS Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DOS Network has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One DOS Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0331 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00043907 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00009064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.80 or 0.00233288 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DOS Network

DOS Network (CRYPTO:DOS) is a coin. DOS Network’s total supply is 949,292,114 coins and its circulating supply is 135,939,017 coins. The Reddit community for DOS Network is /r/DOSNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DOS Network’s official website is dos.network . DOS Network’s official message board is medium.com/dos-network . DOS Network’s official Twitter account is @DosNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “DOS Network is a chain-agnostic layer 2 decentralized oracle network that offers real-time data feeds and verifiable computation power to mainstream blockchains. It connects on-chain smart contracts and Ðapps with off-chain data sources and unlimited computation power, enabling smart contracts with more real-world use cases. “

Buying and Selling DOS Network

