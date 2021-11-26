Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $69.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get Doximity alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DOCS. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Doximity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Doximity from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Doximity in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.80.

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $59.35 on Monday. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $107.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.73.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Equities analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,036,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,187,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,272,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,098,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Doximity (DOCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.