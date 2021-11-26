Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) PT Set at €71.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) has been assigned a €71.00 ($80.68) target price by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.45% from the stock’s previous close.

DRW3 has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($100.00) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €88.70 ($100.80) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €81.24 ($92.32).

DRW3 opened at €56.15 ($63.81) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $570.48 million and a P/E ratio of 4.97. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.70 ($68.98) and a 52-week high of €82.70 ($93.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is €69.50 and its 200-day moving average is €73.49.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

