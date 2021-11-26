Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a report released on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $98.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.54 and a 200-day moving average of $75.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 64.27 and a beta of 1.59. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 22.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $871,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,440,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

