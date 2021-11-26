Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.32

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.32 and traded as high as C$0.33. Eastern Platinum shares last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 37,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.79 million and a P/E ratio of 8.55.

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$20.06 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastern Platinum Limited will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds interests in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); a 87% interest in the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX; and a 93.4% interest in the Spitzkop project located on the eastern limb of the BCX.

