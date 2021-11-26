EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

EGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.20.

Shares of EGP traded up $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $209.65. The stock had a trading volume of 127,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.29. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $130.93 and a 12-month high of $209.87.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,174. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 164.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

