eBoost Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.74 Million (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 25.9% against the US dollar. One eBoost coin can now be bought for $0.0374 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $21.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.38 or 0.00360743 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000084 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

