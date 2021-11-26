Ecoark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZEST) CFO Purchases $41,325.00 in Stock

Ecoark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZEST) CFO William B. Hoagland bought 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $41,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ZEST opened at $3.05 on Friday. Ecoark Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $80.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Get Ecoark alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new position in Ecoark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,992,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecoark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $997,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ecoark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $820,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecoark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $810,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Ecoark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Ecoark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ecoark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecoark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.