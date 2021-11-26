Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $61.94

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $61.94 and last traded at $62.14, with a volume of 12642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eisai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.33.

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

