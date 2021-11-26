Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.130-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.970-$1.030 EPS.

ELAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,905,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.27, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.63.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.79 per share, with a total value of $158,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.