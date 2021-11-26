Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.970-$1.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.73 billion-$4.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.72 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.130-$0.190 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.25.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $30.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of -21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.63.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.79 per share, with a total value of $158,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

