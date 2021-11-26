Electrum Dark Hits Market Cap of $10,996.41 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One Electrum Dark coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $10,996.41 and $97.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000446 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 55.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00031460 BTC.

Electrum Dark Profile

ELD is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

