Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,698 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1,134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after buying an additional 107,728 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY opened at $262.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $250.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.53 and a 200-day moving average of $238.09. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $142.61 and a 52-week high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.11.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.