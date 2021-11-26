Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 84.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,118 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $262.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.09. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $142.61 and a 1 year high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.11.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

